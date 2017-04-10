(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit Washington

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Ellis 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    71004-N-PD309-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 4, 2017) Nuclear-powered fast attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Washington (SSN 787) invites local media aboard prior to its commissioning ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 7, 2017. The Washington is the U.S. Navy's 14th Virginia-class attack submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the State of Washington. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Leigh Ellis/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

