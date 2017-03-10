(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Intrepid Spirit Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Major General Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and U.S. Army Fort Campbell, visits the post’s Intrepid Spirit Center for an update on the latest research and care for #Soldiers with traumatic brain injuries and psychological health conditions. #TBI Warrior Care Army Medicine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555979
    VIRIN: 171003-A-OT285-426
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_104926552
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Intrepid Spirit Center, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BACH
    Warrior Care
    TBI
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Army
    NICOE
    WTB
    MEDCOM
    Intrepid
    mTBI
    Army Medicine
    WTU
    defense tv
    RHC-A
    DTV
    Blanchfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT