101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Intrepid Spirit Center

Major General Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and U.S. Army Fort Campbell, visits the post’s Intrepid Spirit Center for an update on the latest research and care for #Soldiers with traumatic brain injuries and psychological health conditions. #TBI Warrior Care Army Medicine
|10.03.2017
|10.04.2017 16:31
|Package
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
