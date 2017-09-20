(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen discuss the Continuum of Learning

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen discuss the Continuum of Learning, an initiative that better focuses how Airmen learn by integrating education, training and experience in ways that allow them to learn anytime, anywhere throughout their careers. The end goal is to create a culture of lifelong learning.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen discuss the Continuum of Learning, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

