C-130H2 Hercules is refueled and takes off bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Stephen Smith from the 165th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, petroleum oils and lubricants technician and Technical Sgt. Joseph Paludi, a crew chief from the 109th Airlift Wing, Scotia, New York, refuel a C-130H2 Hercules in Savannah, Ga., Oct. 04, 2017. The plane is bound for St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands to aid in the relief effort of Hurricane Maria. The 165th AW is serving as the spoke and hub mission for the hurricane relief effort. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones)