    C-130H2 Hercules is refueled and takes off bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Stephen Smith from the 165th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, petroleum oils and lubricants technician and Technical Sgt. Joseph Paludi, a crew chief from the 109th Airlift Wing, Scotia, New York, refuel a C-130H2 Hercules in Savannah, Ga., Oct. 04, 2017. The plane is bound for St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands to aid in the relief effort of Hurricane Maria. The 165th AW is serving as the spoke and hub mission for the hurricane relief effort. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555970
    VIRIN: 171004-Z-YV777-1002
    Filename: DOD_104926498
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H2 Hercules is refueled and takes off bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands, by SrA Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New York
    Take-off
    109th Airlift Wing
    Refuel
    Georgia Air National Guard
    US Virgin Islands
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    165th Airlift Wing
    C-130H2 Hercules
    Hurricane Maria

