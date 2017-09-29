(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Savannah Air Guard Hub-and-Spoke operations

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Farson, Senior Airman Wesley Jones, Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons and Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams

    165th Airlift Wing

    The Air National Guard stood up hub-and-spoke operations out of the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga. Check out the latest numbers as of, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 555966
    VIRIN: 170929-F-CN322-955
    Filename: DOD_104926491
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Air Guard Hub-and-Spoke operations, by TSgt Jeremy Farson, SrA Wesley Jones, SMSgt Roger Parsons and TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane maria

