A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen aircrew delivers Hurricane Maria relief supplies to locals from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Tuesday, October 3, 2017, near Utuado, Puerto Rico. The locals were stranded after Hurricane Maria by washed out roads and mudslides. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric D. Woodall)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555936
|VIRIN:
|171003-G-GY119-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_104926305
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|UTUADO, PR
|Web Views:
|108
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard aircrews deliver Hurricane Maria relief supplies in Puerto Rico, by PO3 Eric Woodall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
