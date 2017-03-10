(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard aircrews deliver Hurricane Maria relief supplies in Puerto Rico

    UTUADO, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen aircrew delivers Hurricane Maria relief supplies to locals from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Tuesday, October 3, 2017, near Utuado, Puerto Rico. The locals were stranded after Hurricane Maria by washed out roads and mudslides. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric D. Woodall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555936
    VIRIN: 171003-G-GY119-2001
    Filename: DOD_104926305
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: UTUADO, PR 
    Web Views: 108
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrews deliver Hurricane Maria relief supplies in Puerto Rico, by PO3 Eric Woodall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Borinquen
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

