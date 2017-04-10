(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invictus Games – Prince Harry

    TORONTO, CANADA

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel   

    Prince Harry is in Toronto to promote the Invictus Games, which he established in 2014. It is the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran service members, inspired by the US-based Warrior Games. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.

    More background on the event can be found here http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf

    Footage includes various shots of Prince Harry meeting and greeting people at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555888
    Filename: DOD_104925837
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TORONTO, CA 
    TAGS

    NATO
    Prince Harry
    Invictus Games
    Invictus Games 2017
    2017 Invictus Games

    • LEAVE A COMMENT