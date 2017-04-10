Invictus Games – Prince Harry

Prince Harry is in Toronto to promote the Invictus Games, which he established in 2014. It is the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran service members, inspired by the US-based Warrior Games. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
More background on the event can be found here http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf
Footage includes various shots of Prince Harry meeting and greeting people at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.
