Invictus Games – Prince Harry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555888" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Prince Harry is in Toronto to promote the Invictus Games, which he established in 2014. It is the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran service members, inspired by the US-based Warrior Games. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.



More background on the event can be found here http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf



Footage includes various shots of Prince Harry meeting and greeting people at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

