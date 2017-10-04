USNS Comfort Arrives in Puerto Rico, President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 12:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|555826
|VIRIN:
|171004-N-WO545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104925580
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for October 4, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT