(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Markenson Pascal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Markenson Pascal, from West Palm Beach, Fla., assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sends a shout out to the Miami Dolphins.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 11:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 555781
    VIRIN: 170925-N-LD343-001
    Filename: DOD_104925256
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 3rd Class Markenson Pascal, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Miami Dolphins
    West Palm Beach
    Fla.
    USS America
    NFLG2017
    Markenson Pascal
    USS America (LHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT