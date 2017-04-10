(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State   

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson camera spray with Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, at the Department of State

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555776
    Filename: DOD_104925251
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Department of State
    Camera Spray
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

