(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Capt. Rome Ruiz - Dallas Cowboys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    Navy Capt. Rome Ruiz, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sends a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 10:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 555763
    VIRIN: 170925-N-LD343-007
    Filename: DOD_104925100
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Capt. Rome Ruiz - Dallas Cowboys, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dallas Cowboys
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    NFLG2017
    Rome Ruiz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT