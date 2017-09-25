(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Col. Joseph Clearfield - Baltimore Ravens

    5TH FLEET OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    Marine Col. Joseph Clearfield, assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit sends a shout out to the Baltimore Ravens.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 10:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 555748
    VIRIN: 170925-N-LD343-008
    Filename: DOD_104925085
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: 5TH FLEET OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Baltimore Ravens
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    NFLG2017
    Joseph Clearfield

