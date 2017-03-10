National Guard Hands Out Tarps on St. Thomas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Virginia National Guard pass out supplies

and tarps for the residents of St. Thomas. Many suffered damage to their homes and the tarps will help patch roofs and walls until permanent fixes can be made.