    National Guard Hands Out Tarps on St. Thomas

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.03.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162 Fight Wing/Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Virginia National Guard pass out supplies
    and tarps for the residents of St. Thomas. Many suffered damage to their homes and the tarps will help patch roofs and walls until permanent fixes can be made.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555728
    VIRIN: 171003-F-DK606-319
    Filename: DOD_104924990
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Hands Out Tarps on St. Thomas, by MSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    Air National Guard
    Virgin Islands
    Food Distribution
    Tarp
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    St. Thomas
    Point of Distribution
    Hurricane Maria
    Tarps

