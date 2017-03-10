Soldiers from the Virginia National Guard pass out supplies
and tarps for the residents of St. Thomas. Many suffered damage to their homes and the tarps will help patch roofs and walls until permanent fixes can be made.
|10.03.2017
|10.04.2017 09:41
|B-Roll
|555728
|171003-F-DK606-319
|DOD_104924990
|00:00:49
|VI
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, National Guard Hands Out Tarps on St. Thomas, by MSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
