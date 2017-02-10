(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sappers clear water channels at Isabela after Hurricane Maria

    PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Members of the Sapper Unit of the 1013th Engineer Company of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard work together with the Puerto Rico Fire Department to clear the water channels at Siphon 21 at Isabela, Puerto Rico. Clearing these channels can release the pressure on the Guajataca Dam, which is in danger of collapsing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555715
    VIRIN: 171002-A-IQ017-123
    Filename: DOD_104924890
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sappers clear water channels at Isabela after Hurricane Maria, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    tunnels
    Fire Department
    Maria
    landslide
    military
    Isabela
    The Army National Guard
    Hurricane Maria
    sapper unit
    water relief
    siphon
    water channels

