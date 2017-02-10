Sappers clear water channels at Isabela after Hurricane Maria

Members of the Sapper Unit of the 1013th Engineer Company of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard work together with the Puerto Rico Fire Department to clear the water channels at Siphon 21 at Isabela, Puerto Rico. Clearing these channels can release the pressure on the Guajataca Dam, which is in danger of collapsing.
Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 09:11
Location:
|PR
