Sappers clear water channels at Isabela after Hurricane Maria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555715" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Sapper Unit of the 1013th Engineer Company of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard work together with the Puerto Rico Fire Department to clear the water channels at Siphon 21 at Isabela, Puerto Rico. Clearing these channels can release the pressure on the Guajataca Dam, which is in danger of collapsing.