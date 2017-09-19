(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Modern Day Marine 2017

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Video by Cpl. Bria Milcherska 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    Service Members and Civilians attend the annual Modern Day Marine Exposition on September 19, 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. The expo displays the latest and greatest in military technology. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bria M Milcherska)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555695
    VIRIN: 170919-M-LS717-001
    Filename: DOD_104924828
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2017, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modern Day Marine

