    USS John S. McCain Line of Honor

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    The Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka community participates in a line of honor to show support for the families and shipmates of the 10 Sailors assigned to the USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) who perished following the destroyer's Aug. 21 collision at sea. The families and shipmates were escorted through the lined streets of FLEACT Yokosuka to the USS John S. McCain Memorial Service at the Fleet Theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 04:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555688
    VIRIN: 171004-N-ZL062-001
    Filename: DOD_104924731
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Line of Honor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John S. McCain

