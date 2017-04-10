USS John S. McCain Line of Honor

The Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka community participates in a line of honor to show support for the families and shipmates of the 10 Sailors assigned to the USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) who perished following the destroyer's Aug. 21 collision at sea. The families and shipmates were escorted through the lined streets of FLEACT Yokosuka to the USS John S. McCain Memorial Service at the Fleet Theater.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 04:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555688
|VIRIN:
|171004-N-ZL062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104924731
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|43
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
