USS John S. McCain Memorial Ceremony

YOKOSUKA (Oct. 4, 2017) Family, friends, and shipmates attend a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka honoring the Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) who were killed in a collision at sea. (U.S. Navy video/Released)
