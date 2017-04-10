(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS John S. McCain Memorial Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    REGIONAL MEDIA BUREAU Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA (Oct. 4, 2017) Family, friends, and shipmates attend a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka honoring the Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) who were killed in a collision at sea. (U.S. Navy video/Released)
    By:
    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Raney
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Hawley

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555680
    VIRIN: 171004-N-RB546-001
    Filename: DOD_104924669
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Memorial Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    7th Fleet
    Naval Base
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    FDNF
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    McCain
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Pacific Fleet
    USS John S. McCain
    DDG 56
    PACFLT
    collision at sea

