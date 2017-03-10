(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH-64 Apache Helicopter Phase Maintenance Inspection

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    10.03.2017

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conduct phase maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 3, 2017. Phase maintenance inspections occur at regular intervals on all aircraft in order to keep them operational. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555676
    VIRIN: 171003-A-IY962-001
    Filename: DOD_104924665
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KATTERBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Helicopter Phase Maintenance Inspection, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    JMTC
    Fort Rucker
    U.S. Army Europe
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    12 CAB
    Phase Maintenance Inspection
    U.S. Army in Europe
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    Charles Rosemond
    NATO Allies
    Atlantic Resolve

