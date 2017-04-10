Lance Cpl. Austin Borah Controls a Single Point Pendant

Lance Cpl. Austin Borah, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), controls a single point pendant aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion during structural reinforcement efforts on the Guajataca Dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is once component of the overall whole-of government response effort (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryre Arciaga/Reaeased)
