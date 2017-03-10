(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Major Chesnut p.2

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mychal Fox, Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper, William Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Scott Olguin, Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver and Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Major Charles Chesnut recounts his experience aiding injured and severely injured civilians at a nearby hospital immediately following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Major Chesnut p.2, by SrA Mychal Fox, A1C Julian Kemper, William Lewis, TSgt Scott Olguin, A1C Andrew Sarver and A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

