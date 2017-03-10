(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bilateral Ship to Shore Training

    PHILIPPINES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Cpl. David Diggs 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines assigned to Amphibious Assault Company, Combat Assault Battalion, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct ship to shore movements aboard the Philippine Navy’s BRP Tarlac (LD 601) during the bilateral training exercise KAMANDAG, Subic Bay, Philippines, October 3, 2017. Bilateral exercises such as KAMANDAG increase the ability of the United States and the Philippines to rapidly respond and work together during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises, in order to accomplish the mission, support the local population and help mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555655
    VIRIN: 171003-M-MJ442-001
    Filename: DOD_104923774
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Ship to Shore Training, by Cpl David Diggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aav
    bilateral
    philippines
    3d meb
    kamandag

