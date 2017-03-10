Bilateral Ship to Shore Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Amphibious Assault Company, Combat Assault Battalion, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct ship to shore movements aboard the Philippine Navy’s BRP Tarlac (LD 601) during the bilateral training exercise KAMANDAG, Subic Bay, Philippines, October 3, 2017. Bilateral exercises such as KAMANDAG increase the ability of the United States and the Philippines to rapidly respond and work together during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises, in order to accomplish the mission, support the local population and help mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)