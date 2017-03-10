U.S. Marines assigned to Amphibious Assault Company, Combat Assault Battalion, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct ship to shore movements aboard the Philippine Navy’s BRP Tarlac (LD 601) during the bilateral training exercise KAMANDAG, Subic Bay, Philippines, October 3, 2017. Bilateral exercises such as KAMANDAG increase the ability of the United States and the Philippines to rapidly respond and work together during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises, in order to accomplish the mission, support the local population and help mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555655
|VIRIN:
|171003-M-MJ442-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104923774
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bilateral Ship to Shore Training, by Cpl David Diggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT