Marines and Sailors visit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 23:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555627
|VIRIN:
|171003-M-IP911-135
|Filename:
|DOD_104923332
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Visit Fleet Week San Francisco, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT