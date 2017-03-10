(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Visit Fleet Week San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines and Sailors visit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 23:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555627
    VIRIN: 171003-M-IP911-135
    Filename: DOD_104923332
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Children
    Hospital
    Fleet Week San Francisco
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week SF

