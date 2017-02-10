15th Wing Public Affairs Broadcast Journalist Senior Airman Michael Reeves headed out to work with the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam HI on the first episode of a new series, "Reporting for Duty with SrA Mike Reeves." This video highlights 2 AFSCs within CE -- Execution Support (drainage survey) and Utilities Management Plumbing Shop (drainage cleaning).
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 20:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|555620
|VIRIN:
|171002-F-JG073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104923163
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reporting For Duty: 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, by SrA Michael Reeves Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
