    Reporting For Duty: 647th Civil Engineer Squadron

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Reeves Jr.  

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    15th Wing Public Affairs Broadcast Journalist Senior Airman Michael Reeves headed out to work with the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam HI on the first episode of a new series, "Reporting for Duty with SrA Mike Reeves." This video highlights 2 AFSCs within CE -- Execution Support (drainage survey) and Utilities Management Plumbing Shop (drainage cleaning).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 20:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 555620
    VIRIN: 171002-F-JG073-001
    Filename: DOD_104923163
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reporting For Duty: 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, by SrA Michael Reeves Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    engineer
    survey
    force
    video
    air
    wing
    Civil
    jobs
    Hickam
    CES
    Hawaii
    military
    duty
    CE
    15th
    dirty
    sewer
    series
    647th

