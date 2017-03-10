(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Official Testifies at HASC on Post-ISIS Peace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability and Humanitarian Affairs Mark Swayne testifies at a House Armed Services  Committee hearing on securing the peace after the fall of the Islamic State  of Iraq and Syria, Oct. 3, 2017. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 21:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 555609
    Filename: DOD_104923038
    Length: 02:02:34
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Official Testifies at HASC on Post-ISIS Peace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT