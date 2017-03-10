Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability and Humanitarian Affairs Mark Swayne testifies at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on securing the peace after the fall of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Oct. 3, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 21:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|555609
|Filename:
|DOD_104923038
|Length:
|02:02:34
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Official Testifies at HASC on Post-ISIS Peace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT