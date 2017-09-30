A look at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in San Juan which remains operational in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555600
|VIRIN:
|170930-O-RP876-793
|Filename:
|DOD_104922999
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VA Hospital Operational Following Hurricane Maria, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT