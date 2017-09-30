(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VA Hospital Operational Following Hurricane Maria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    A look at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in San Juan which remains operational in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 19:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555600
    VIRIN: 170930-O-RP876-793
    Filename: DOD_104922999
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Hospital Operational Following Hurricane Maria, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT