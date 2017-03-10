President Donald Trump visits the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with key Navy and Marine leadership. Kearsarge and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurrican Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. Produced by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555597
|VIRIN:
|171003-N-AY374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922996
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
