    President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge

    AT SEA

    10.03.2017

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    President Donald Trump visits the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with key Navy and Marine leadership. Kearsarge and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurrican Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. Produced by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555597
    VIRIN: 171003-N-AY374-001
    Filename: DOD_104922996
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AT SEA
    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    POTUS
    USS Kearsarge
    FEMA
    26th MEU
    Marines
    Donald Trump
    President Trump
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Jacob A. Goff

