    Fuel and Power in place at Centro Medico in Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    09.29.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    A look at the fuel and power plant operations, and medical support contingencies at Centro Medico de Puerto Rico in San Juan in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 19:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555594
    VIRIN: 170929-O-RP876-697
    Filename: DOD_104922993
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel and Power in place at Centro Medico in Puerto Rico, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

