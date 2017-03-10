Alaska Guardsmen assist with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guardsman Sgt. Jorge Palermo, 297th Forward Support Company, service technician for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability system that is scheduled to depart, along with a 10-member communications team, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Puerto Rico Oct. 4, 2017. The Guardsmen, from the Alaska Air Guard’s 168th and 176th Wings and Alaska Army Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group, will be providing support to ongoing Department of Defense relief operations by operating and maintaining the JISCC system that will increase overall communication connectivity between the territory and mainland.