Civic leaders of the 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico receive and distribute vital FEMA aid to their communities. Wanda Soler Rosario is the Mayor of Barceloneta and goes door to door with supplies for her community after visiting a FEMA commodity distribution center.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 19:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555575
|VIRIN:
|171001-O-RP876-728
|Filename:
|DOD_104922923
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|BARCELONETA, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Food and water delivered by Local Officials in Puerto Rico, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
