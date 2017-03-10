President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló and the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló along with their child welcomed the President and the First Lady upon their arrival to survey the damage to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555570
|VIRIN:
|171003-Z-HT750-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922864
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
