    President Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo 

    156th Airlift Wing

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló and the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló along with their child welcomed the President and the First Lady upon their arrival to survey the damage to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555570
    VIRIN: 171003-Z-HT750-001
    Filename: DOD_104922864
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    POTUS
    Maria
    ANG
    PRANG
    National Guard
    Hurricane Relief
    156thAW
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria

