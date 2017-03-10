President Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló and the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló along with their child welcomed the President and the First Lady upon their arrival to survey the damage to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo/Released)