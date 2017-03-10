Alaska Army National Guardsman Sgt. Herbert Avellaneda, retransmission noncommissioned officer with the 297th Network Support Company, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability system that is scheduled to depart, along with a 10-member communications team, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Puerto Rico Oct. 4, 2017. The Guardsmen, from the Alaska Air Guard’s 168th and 176th Wings and Alaska Army Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group, will be providing support to ongoing Department of Defense relief operations by operating and maintaining the JISCC system that will increase overall communication connectivity between the territory and mainland.
Alaska Guardsmen assist with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
