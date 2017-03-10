(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Guardsmen assist with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Army National Guardsman Sgt. Herbert Avellaneda, retransmission noncommissioned officer with the 297th Network Support Company, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability system that is scheduled to depart, along with a 10-member communications team, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Puerto Rico Oct. 4, 2017. The Guardsmen, from the Alaska Air Guard’s 168th and 176th Wings and Alaska Army Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group, will be providing support to ongoing Department of Defense relief operations by operating and maintaining the JISCC system that will increase overall communication connectivity between the territory and mainland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 18:45
    Category: Interviews
    hurricane
    Puerto Rico
    relief operations
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    JISCC
    Alaska Air National Guard
    communications system
    176th Wing
    168th
    297th Regional Support Group
    Hurricane Maria

