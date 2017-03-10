video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President, and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, attend a Hiring our Heroes’ Military Spouse Program Event, Marston Pavilion, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 3, 2017. Trump and Conway visited Camp Lejeune to thank the recently-deployed service members and take part in a spouse transition summit panel discussion with Camp Lejeune military spouses to learn more about the career challenges they face. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Morales, video edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls, MCIEAST COMMSTRAT/Released)