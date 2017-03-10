Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President, and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, attend a Hiring our Heroes’ Military Spouse Program Event, Marston Pavilion, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 3, 2017. Trump and Conway visited Camp Lejeune to thank the recently-deployed service members and take part in a spouse transition summit panel discussion with Camp Lejeune military spouses to learn more about the career challenges they face. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Morales, video edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls, MCIEAST COMMSTRAT/Released)
|10.03.2017
|10.03.2017 19:06
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
