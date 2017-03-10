(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hiring our Heroes’ Military Spouse Program Event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President, and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, attend a Hiring our Heroes’ Military Spouse Program Event, Marston Pavilion, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 3, 2017. Trump and Conway visited Camp Lejeune to thank the recently-deployed service members and take part in a spouse transition summit panel discussion with Camp Lejeune military spouses to learn more about the career challenges they face. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Morales, video edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls, MCIEAST COMMSTRAT/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 171003-M-M0243-001
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    MCCS
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    N.C.
    COMMSTRAT
    Ivanka Trump
    Kellyanne Conway
    advisor to the President
    counselor to the President

