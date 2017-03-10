68-year-old male missing boater rescued from Huckleberry Island, Wash.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hoists a 68-year-old man from Huckleberry Island near Anacortes, Wash., Oct. 3, 2017.



The man had been reported missing the night before after he didn't return from a regular boat outing out of Fildago Marina.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River 6003.