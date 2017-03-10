(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    68-year-old male missing boater rescued from Huckleberry Island, Wash.

    ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hoists a 68-year-old man from Huckleberry Island near Anacortes, Wash., Oct. 3, 2017.

    The man had been reported missing the night before after he didn't return from a regular boat outing out of Fildago Marina.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River 6003.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555535
    VIRIN: 171003-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_104922643
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ANACORTES, WA, US 
    Hometown: ANACORTES, WA, US
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Hometown: BELLINGHAM, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68-year-old male missing boater rescued from Huckleberry Island, Wash., by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Sector Columbia River
    Sector Puget Sound

