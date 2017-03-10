68-year-old male missing boater rescued from Huckleberry Island, Wash.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hoists a 68-year-old man from Huckleberry Island near Anacortes, Wash., Oct. 3, 2017.
The man had been reported missing the night before after he didn't return from a regular boat outing out of Fildago Marina.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River 6003.
