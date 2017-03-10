(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis, Dunford Testify Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 1

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the on the U.S. defense strategy in South Asia before the House Armed Services Committee, Oct. 3, 2017.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
