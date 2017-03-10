(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RIA-JMTC Rewind - 4QFY17

    IL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Kimberly Conrad 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Join us as we take a look back at the 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 at Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, including the 2017 RIA-JMTC Safety Poster Contest and the Cadet summer internship.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    This work, RIA-JMTC Rewind - 4QFY17, by Kimberly Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIA
    Arsenal
    RIA-JMTC

