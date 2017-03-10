SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 3, 2017) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. Comfort will help support Hurricane Maria aid and relief operations. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. 171003-A-XN199-001
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555495
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-XN199-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922057
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT