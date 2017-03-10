(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 3, 2017) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. Comfort will help support Hurricane Maria aid and relief operations. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. 171003-A-XN199-001

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555495
    VIRIN: 171003-A-XN199-001
    Filename: DOD_104922057
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Puerto Rico
    hospital ship
    Hurricane Maria
    USNS Comfort (T

