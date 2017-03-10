Defense Department Provides Hurricane Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555494" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Department continues to provide ongoing relief operations in Puerto Rico. The USNS Comfort, along with about 9,000 military service members, are assisting in restoring the island’s resources and moving and supplying food and water to the affected population, Oct. 3, 2017.