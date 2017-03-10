(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Department Provides Hurricane Relief

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neal Uranga 

    DoD News         

    The Defense Department continues to provide ongoing relief operations in Puerto Rico. The USNS Comfort, along with about 9,000 military service members, are assisting in restoring the island’s resources and moving and supplying food and water to the affected population, Oct. 3, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555494
    VIRIN: 171003-D-AS331-001
    Filename: DOD_104921987
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Department Provides Hurricane Relief, by SSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Humanitarian Relief
    Hurricane Relief
    Defense News
    DoD News
    Defense News Now

