The Defense Department continues to provide ongoing relief operations in Puerto Rico. The USNS Comfort, along with about 9,000 military service members, are assisting in restoring the island’s resources and moving and supplying food and water to the affected population, Oct. 3, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555494
|VIRIN:
|171003-D-AS331-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104921987
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Department Provides Hurricane Relief, by SSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
