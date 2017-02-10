CG Number Requests

This video describes the process by which Authorized Classification Societies request a Coast Guard (CG) number from the Marine Safety Center.
Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 14:46
Length:
|00:01:29
Location:
|US
