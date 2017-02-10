(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CG Number Requests

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Marcus Akins 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    This video describes the process by which Authorized Classification Societies request a Coast Guard (CG) number from the Marine Safety Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 14:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 555492
    VIRIN: 171002-G-IT257-221
    Filename: DOD_104921961
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CG Number Requests, by Marcus Akins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tonnage

