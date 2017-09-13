(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Road Warrior 2017

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Video by Lan Kim 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; 91st MW at Minot AFB, North Dakota and the 341st MW at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, participated in the Road Warrior exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyo., Sept. 9-28. The 20th Air Force exercise has strategic and tactical benefits that contribute to the security of America’s nuclear assets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road Warrior 2017, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    tactics
    defenders
    Camp Guernsey
    91st Missile Wing
    90th Missile Wing
    Road Warrior
    341st Missile Wing
    20th Air Force
    convoy response force
    nuclear assets

