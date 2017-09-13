Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; 91st MW at Minot AFB, North Dakota and the 341st MW at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, participated in the Road Warrior exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyo., Sept. 9-28. The 20th Air Force exercise has strategic and tactical benefits that contribute to the security of America’s nuclear assets.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555478
|VIRIN:
|170913-F-SK304-990
|Filename:
|DOD_104921476
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Road Warrior 2017, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT