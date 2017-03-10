(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: I-Lab Hawaii

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    All Hands Update

    Sailors use technology to train at Hawaii's innovation lab.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailors
    Commander Submarine Force Pacific Fleet
    SUBPAC
    I-Lab

