75th Anniversary Evening Colors

Marine Corps Installations-West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted its Evening Colors Ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center, Sept. 29.The annual ceremony celebrated Camp Pendleton’s 75th anniversary and represented the culmination of a year-long celebration of the base’s history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Roses)
