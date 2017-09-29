(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Anniversary Evening Colors

    CT, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Installations-West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted its Evening Colors Ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center, Sept. 29.The annual ceremony celebrated Camp Pendleton’s 75th anniversary and represented the culmination of a year-long celebration of the base’s history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Roses)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555366
    VIRIN: 170929-M-JO645-153
    Filename: DOD_104920923
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary Evening Colors, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

