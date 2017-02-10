(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Officer Candidates Talk About Their Experiences At OCS

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Straight out of college and quickly approaching Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, a brand new officer candidate feels a wave of uncertainty sweep through his mind. Not knowing exactly what to expect, he's anxious. Like many, he questions his decision to become a naval officer. As the cab pulls up in front of the U.S. Navy Officer Training Command, the new student's mind starts going a million miles a minute. He gets out of the car with a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

    Read the whole story: http://www.navy.mil/ah_online/ftrStory.asp?issue=3&id=102689

