Ellsworth Air Force Base dedicated their Airfield Management building to the late W.A.S.P Ola "Millie" Rexroat.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 11:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555361
|VIRIN:
|171002-F-KB590-239
|Filename:
|DOD_104920789
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building Dedication, by A1C Michella Stowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT