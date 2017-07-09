(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Ambition: Breaking the Ice for Polar Progress

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2017

    Video by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    A team led by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) deploys Air-Deployable Expendable Ice Buoys (AXIB) in the high Arctic near the North Pole from a Royal Danish Air Force C-130 aircraft operating out of Thule Air Force Base in Greenland, as part of the International Arctic Buoy Program (IABP). Included on the team were personnel from the U.S. National/Naval Ice Center, Office of the Oceanographer of the Navy, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the University of Washington. The buoys provide real-time weather and oceanographic data to enhance forecasting, and environmental models thereby reducing operational risk for assets operating in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by John F. Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Ambition: Breaking the Ice for Polar Progress, by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    international
    Arctic
    meteorology
    climate change
    North Pole
    oceanography
    #IABP

