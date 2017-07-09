Arctic Ambition: Breaking the Ice for Polar Progress

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A team led by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) deploys Air-Deployable Expendable Ice Buoys (AXIB) in the high Arctic near the North Pole from a Royal Danish Air Force C-130 aircraft operating out of Thule Air Force Base in Greenland, as part of the International Arctic Buoy Program (IABP). Included on the team were personnel from the U.S. National/Naval Ice Center, Office of the Oceanographer of the Navy, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the University of Washington. The buoys provide real-time weather and oceanographic data to enhance forecasting, and environmental models thereby reducing operational risk for assets operating in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by John F. Williams)