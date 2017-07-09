Arctic Ambition: Breaking the Ice for Polar Progress

A team led by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) deploys Air-Deployable Expendable Ice Buoys (AXIB) in the high Arctic near the North Pole from a Royal Danish Air Force C-130 aircraft operating out of Thule Air Force Base in Greenland, as part of the International Arctic Buoy Program (IABP). Included on the team were personnel from the U.S. National/Naval Ice Center, Office of the Oceanographer of the Navy, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the University of Washington. The buoys provide real-time weather and oceanographic data to enhance forecasting, and environmental models thereby reducing operational risk for assets operating in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by John F. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555352
|VIRIN:
|170907-N-PO203-700
|Filename:
|DOD_104920690
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
