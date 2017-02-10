(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-91 CAV, NATO Allies hold Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

    LATVIA

    10.02.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This combined arms live fire exercise or, CALFEX, is part of US Army Europe’s multinational exercise Bayonet Shield, which builds combat readiness and displays operational agility in the Baltic region.

    This multi-day training allows for mounted and dismounted attacks on desired targets, while maneuvering across Latvian terrain. Overcoming numerous challenges and obstacles gives these NATO allies a chance to grow even stronger together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 06:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555342
    VIRIN: 171002-A-FR339-321
    Filename: DOD_104920293
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV, NATO Allies hold Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Canada
    Poland
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    US Army Europe
    Spain
    US Army
    Latvia
    Atlantic Resolve
    Bayonet Shield
    1-91 CAV Squadron
    Polish 9th Cavalry Armoured Brigade
    1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery
    Spanish 11 Engineer Brigade

