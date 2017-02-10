This combined arms live fire exercise or, CALFEX, is part of US Army Europe’s multinational exercise Bayonet Shield, which builds combat readiness and displays operational agility in the Baltic region.
This multi-day training allows for mounted and dismounted attacks on desired targets, while maneuvering across Latvian terrain. Overcoming numerous challenges and obstacles gives these NATO allies a chance to grow even stronger together.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 06:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555342
|VIRIN:
|171002-A-FR339-321
|Filename:
|DOD_104920293
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-91 CAV, NATO Allies hold Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT