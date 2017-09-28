(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Maria: Cpl. Fransisco Rodriguez's Interview on Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    09.28.2017

    Video by Cpl. Adam Edwards 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fransisco Rodriguez, a machine gunner with Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), discusses his unit’s operations and involvement, and recounts his personal experiences during Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. The 26th MEU is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 00:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555314
    VIRIN: 170929-M-JI806-1003
    Filename: DOD_104916461
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: CEIBA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria: Cpl. Fransisco Rodriguez's Interview on Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico, by Cpl Adam Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

