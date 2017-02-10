Personnel from the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb, a 175-foot Coastal Buoy Tender homeported in San Pedro, Calif., place a yellow, 7,800-pound buoy marking the center of the San Francisco Fleet Week 2017 security zone, Oct. 2, 2017. Mariners should monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for up-to-date information regarding fleet week safety and security zones. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555270
|VIRIN:
|171002-G-LS785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104915781
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard places San Francisco Fleet Week central buoy, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
