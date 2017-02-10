(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard places San Francisco Fleet Week central buoy

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Personnel from the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb, a 175-foot Coastal Buoy Tender homeported in San Pedro, Calif., place a yellow, 7,800-pound buoy marking the center of the San Francisco Fleet Week 2017 security zone, Oct. 2, 2017. Mariners should monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for up-to-date information regarding fleet week safety and security zones. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555270
    VIRIN: 171002-G-LS785-001
    Filename: DOD_104915781
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard places San Francisco Fleet Week central buoy, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fleet week
    san francisco fleet week
    george cobb

