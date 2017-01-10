Coast Guard Delivers Supplies to a Residence for Elderly Puerto Rican Citizens

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany, from Sector Delaware, talks about providing humanitarian aid, including food and water, to Corazon Sagrado, a residence for elderly citizens in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
