(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Delivers Supplies to a Residence for Elderly Puerto Rican Citizens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany, from Sector Delaware, talks about providing humanitarian aid, including food and water, to Corazon Sagrado, a residence for elderly citizens in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555267
    VIRIN: 171002-G-NY896-8006
    Filename: DOD_104915721
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Delivers Supplies to a Residence for Elderly Puerto Rican Citizens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Puerto Rico
    Elderly
    humanitarian aid
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT