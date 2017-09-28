(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The future of flight: Marines test out 3-D printed SUAS

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S Marines with 2nd Marine Division tested remote controlled craft made through additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27, 2017. The unmanned aerial system vehicle are designed to cater to individual missions based on distance, endurance, and carrying capacity needs. By creating a system that is easier to set up and more cost effective than traditional UAS devices, the U.S. Army Research Laboratory hopes to revolutionize the way troops conduct assignments. The Marines are with 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555243
    VIRIN: 170928-M-UF827-371
    Filename: DOD_104915427
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The future of flight: Marines test out 3-D printed SUAS, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAS
    drones
    3D printer
    U.S. Army Research Laboratory
    3D printed drones
    unmanned aerial vehicle system

