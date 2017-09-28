The future of flight: Marines test out 3-D printed SUAS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marines with 2nd Marine Division tested remote controlled craft made through additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27, 2017. The unmanned aerial system vehicle are designed to cater to individual missions based on distance, endurance, and carrying capacity needs. By creating a system that is easier to set up and more cost effective than traditional UAS devices, the U.S. Army Research Laboratory hopes to revolutionize the way troops conduct assignments. The Marines are with 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)