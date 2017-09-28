U.S Marines with 2nd Marine Division tested remote controlled craft made through additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27, 2017. The unmanned aerial system vehicle are designed to cater to individual missions based on distance, endurance, and carrying capacity needs. By creating a system that is easier to set up and more cost effective than traditional UAS devices, the U.S. Army Research Laboratory hopes to revolutionize the way troops conduct assignments. The Marines are with 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555243
|VIRIN:
|170928-M-UF827-371
|Filename:
|DOD_104915427
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The future of flight: Marines test out 3-D printed SUAS, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT