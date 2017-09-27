(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invictus Games 2017

    TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

    09.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan 

    55th Combat Camera   

    Team US athletes compete in various track events for the Invictus Games, Toronto, Canada on Sept. 30, 2017. The Invictus Games, Sept. 23-30, is an international program Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry of Wales, in which wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, archery, cycling, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, golf, swimming, and indoor rowing. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 555239
    VIRIN: 170930-A-QR427-0001
    Filename: DOD_104915366
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2017, by SSG Daniel Luksan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

